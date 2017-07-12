With the debut tonight of the dismal Salvation on CBS and the July 16 premiere of the fourth and final season of FX’s The Strain, it is clear that the end of the world continues to take on many forms — and not all of them appealing.

Collapsing into that category is Salvation, the summer series starring Charlie Rowe, Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance, Shazi Raja and Ian Anthony Dale about an asteroid scheduled to smash into Earth in less than six months. As I say in my video review above, despite that basic premise, Salvation is actually more a thin-gruel conspiracy theory thriller than a small-screen version of 1998’s Armageddon.

In fact, the show written and executive produced by Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (based on a story by Matt Wheeler) is at its very best a lame piece of summer filler that enters and likely will depart with more of a whimper than a bang.

That is the opposite of the last season of The Strain, which finds showrunner Carlton Cuse in full dystopian mode with a warm-blooded reinvigoration of the Corey Stoll- and Kevin Durand-led series based on Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan’s vampiric uprising novels. After a strong start in 2015 followed by a couple of staid seasons, the end of this horror series centered on survival and family is all the more enjoyable and bittersweet as the payoff finally arrives.

Check out more of what I have to say about the skippable Salvation and the very watchable final 10 episodes of The Strain by clicking on my video review. I’ll add this too: If you are one of the millions planning on tuning in for the beginning of the penultimate season of Game Of Thrones on Sunday, it will be worth your while to flip over to FX when the HBO blockbuster’s premiere is over to take a bite.