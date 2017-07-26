It’s the story of the first Christmas told from “an entirely different perspective.” Here is the first trailer for The Star, Sony Animation’s holiday entry in which the animals run the asylum — or village, in this case.

Sony Animation

The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yuen stars as Bo, a donkey who years for a life beyond his daily grind. When finally he summons the courage to break free, his adventure leads to making friends with a flockless sheep (Aidy Bryant) and ambitious dove (Keegan-Michael Key). Little do they know, but they and a group of eccentric camels and stable animals are about to become unlikely heroes in the Greatest Story Ever Told.

Sony Animation

Directed by Timothy Reckart from Carlos Kotkin’s script, the toon features a diverse, big-name voice cast that also includes Zachary Levi as Joseph and, in a rather meta bit of casting, Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez as Mary. Christopher Plummer plays the villainous King Herod. The animal Kelly Clarkson, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Anthony Anderson, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias. Also along for the journey are Tyler Perry, Tracy Morgan and Oprah Winfrey as a trio of wise-cracking camels.

The film from Walden Media and Sony’s Affirm Films, features a new title song by Mariah Carey, and the trailer sports a contemporary take on Stevie Wonder’s yuletide classic “That’s What Christmas Means to Me.” Columbia Pictures starts decking the megaplex halls with The Star on November 10. Check out the trailer above, and tell us what you think.