Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have teamed again for their latest acquisition The Sound, the directorial debut of Jenna Mattison. The thriller stars Rose McGowan, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Eklund, Richard Gunn and Jane Moffat.

Written and directed by Mattison, the pic centers on Kelly (McGowan), a writer and a skeptic of the supernatural. As a specialist in acoustic physics she uses low-frequency tactile sound waves to debunk reported paranormal activities for her online blog. When presented a new case of a supposedly haunted subway station, she sets off to uncover the truth behind the hoax that involves a 40-year-old unexplained suicide.

Mattison, Geoff Hart, Allan Ungar, Michele Weisler are producers, and Cody Hackman, Mike

Hattim Louie Maisano, Bruno Marino, Ben McConley, Jason Van Eman, Vincenzo Varallo and

Marino Kulas exec produced.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn and Jessica Labi

of Hubble Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.