Universal Pictures has released the trailer for it’s forthcoming crime thriller The Snowman, from director Tomas Alfredson, based on Jo Nesbo’s novel. Starring Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer, and J.K. Simmons, the film is slated to hit theaters October 20, just in time for Halloween.

The pic follows elite crime squad detective Harry Hole (Fassbender),who investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter. He fears an elusive serial killer may be active again and, with the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one in hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produced the film with Piodor Gustafsson and Robyn Slovo. Exec producers are Nesbo, Martin Scorsese, Niclas Salomonsson, Alfredson, Liza Chasin and Amelia Granger.

Check out the trailer above