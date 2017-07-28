The Emmy-nominated Secret Life Of Muslims will return for a second season thanks to funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Pillars Fund, and Hartley Film Foundation. The digital series, available online at Vox and the USA Today Network, employs humor and empathy to depict the challenges faced by Muslims in the U.S. The series was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding short documentary, was a Peabody Award finalist, and won a Goldziher Award, the latter given for outstanding coverage of American Muslims.

The series is created by executive producer and filmmaker Joshua Seftel, (War, Inc., Queer Eye, This American Life), with executive producer Reza Aslan (The Leftovers, Believer). It features Aslan; actor and comedian Ahmed Ahmed; co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington, Linda Sarsour; U.S. Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad; writer and journalist Wajahat Ali; stand-up comedian/storyteller Aman Ali; actor and comedian Maz Jobrani; and Glee co-star Iqbal Theba.

“After such a divisive election, we need to come together and start telling stories that add truth and nuance to what was stoked on the campaign trail,” said Seftel. Aslan claimed the current media landscape is “plagued with negative stereotypes and misinformation around American Muslims and Muslims in general,” prompting his participation.