Lionsgate and Liberty Global are partnering to produce supernatural spy thriller, The Rook, which will air on Starz in the U.S., and across Liberty Global’s international platforms. Twilight creator Stephenie Meyer and The Night Manager‘s Stephen Garrett are exec producing. This is Starz’s first series order from Lionsgate TV since Lionsgate acquired the pay cable network last year. Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht made the announcement at TCA today.

The London-set series centers on a young woman pursued by shadowy paranormal adversaries while grappling with extraordinary abilities of her own. After waking in a park with total amnesia — and surrounded by dead bodies, all wearing latex gloves — she must fight to uncover her past, and resume her position at the head of Britain’s most secret (supernatural) service before the traitors who stole her memory can finish what they started.

Based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley, it’s adapted and co-produced by playwrights and screenwriters Sam Holcroft (Rules for Living) and Al Muriel (Precious & Rich).

The Rook was originally set up at Hulu, but the new configuration appears to be a more strategic fit for the partners. Until the Lionsgate-Starz acquisition at the end of last year, Starz was controlled by Liberty Media’s John Malone, who’s also a Lionsgate investor and sits on its board.

The Rook will begin broadcast next year via Starz in the U.S. and on Liberty’s platforms in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Lionsgate is handling worldwide distribution.

Meyer is currently producing fantasy feature Down A Dark Hall under her Fickle Fish banner for Lionsgate. Producing partner Meghan Hibbett is also an exec producer on The Rook.

Garrett is coming off of last year’s Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA-winning spy mini, The Night Manager. He’ll act as showrunning exec producer on The Rook via his Character 7 label.