Gerard McMurray is set to direct the upcoming fourth installment in The Purge franchise from Universal, Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes. Franchise creator James DeMonaco, who has written and directed the previous three films, is on board to write the script for the next chapter, which is set to hit theaters July 4, 2018.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, except, of course, it will involve the original premise of 12 hours of annual lawlessness. The last pic in the series, Purge: Election Year, pulled in a worldwide box office total of 118.6M, making it the highest-grossing title in the series. All together, The Purge films have grossed $315.4M at the global B.O.

Jason Blum returns to produce alongside Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, and Sébastien K. Lemercier.

This is quite an impressive move for McMurray, who recently made his film directorial debut with fraternity hazing drama Burning Sands, which premiered at Sundance this year and was released on Netflix in March. He also previously served as an associate producer on Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station.

McMurray is repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.