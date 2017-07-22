Jon Bernthal showed up in Hall H to unveil a brand new trailer for the upcoming Netflix-Marvel series The Punisher.

In the trailer Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher is seen playing the guitar with his daughter. His story is that his family was taken from him. We see The Punisher on the war path taking out motorcycle bikers in rural Alabama, then snipering a drug lord in Juarez, Mexico from a perch in El Paso.

Lastly, we see Bernthal beating the almighty out of a sleazy business guy in a JFK airport bathroom stall.

