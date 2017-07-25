Comedy Central has given a second extension to The President Show, ordering seven additional episodes of the weekly topical late-night series, created by Anthony Atamanuik who hosts as Donald J. Trump, for a total of 22 episodes. Currently airing on Thursdays at 11:30 PM, following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The President Show will move as expected to midnight beginning Thursday, September 28, and will follow Comedy Central’s new late night series The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.

Additionally, Comedy Central has extended the first season of another new late-night series The Jim Jefferies Show, which has received an order for 10 additional episodes.

“When POTUS himself gets so direct and simplistic it’s hard to understand what he means, it’s valuable to have Anthony there to translate the nuances for us,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

The President Show, with Vice President Mike Pence featured as Trump’s sidekick, played by Peter Grosz. is produced by Clone Wolf Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. It premiered on April 27 to 1 million viewers (L3), the biggest audience for a Comedy Central series premiere since Broad City. During its inaugural season so far, the series is up +17% with total viewers in its time slot versus year ago with its Adult 18-49 rating up +10%. Since its debut, The President Show has outperformed the previous time period occupant by +140% in total viewers and +46% among Adult 18-49 ratings across the prior four-week average. Full episode streams of The President Show are up over +225% compared to all other 2017 premieres on Comedy Central.

“I’m very excited to continue to chronicle the rapid decline of Western Civilization,” said Atamanuik. “I want to thank Comedy Central and the fearless Kent Alterman for extending our show for an additional seven episodes with no end in sight!”

The President Show is executive produced by Anthony Atamanuik, Peter Grosz, Adam Pally, Jason Ross, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Olivia Gerke, Josh Lieberman and Greg Walter with Suzanne Fagel and Christine Nangle as Co-Executive Producers.

The Jim Jefferies Show, which features the Australian comedian’s unapologetic and international approach to culture and politics, is currently in the midst of its initial run, which will see original episodes through August 15. After a brief hiatus, new episodes will begin airing September 19 in the show’s Tuesday 10:30 PM time period, following the fall season premiere of Tosh.0.

“Jim Jefferies continues to surprise me,” said Alterman. “I always knew he was wickedly funny. I had no idea he was so sexy in real life.”

The Jim Jefferies Show ranks as the #1 new comedy in 2017 among Men 18-34 among all ad-supported cable in prime and is one of Comedy Central’s most-viewed new series on its owned and operated platforms across the past two years.

“I’m very grateful to Comedy Central for making our relationship more official,” said Jefferies. “Like all my relationships, I look forward to a few more months with Comedy Central before it starts crying outside of a bar at 2 am. Or spray paints ‘liar’ on the side of my car.”

The Jim Jefferies Show is executive produced by Jefferies, Scott Zabielski, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes. Jason Reich is co-executive producer and head writer.