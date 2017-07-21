It’s confirmed: Charlize Theron will guest star in one episode of Seth MacFarlane’s upcoming sci-fi satire The Orville on Fox. Details of her character are being kept under wraps, so stay tuned.

20th Century Fox TV

Set four centuries from now, The Orville follows the obviously Star Trek-inspired adventures in the final frontier of the middling USS Orville. Its human and alien crew tackles the battles and politics of speed-of-light galactic travel and the workplace dramas that never change, no matter what century it is.

The Theron casting news comes ahead of The Orville‘s SDCC panel set for 4:15 PM Saturday in Room 6A of the San Diego Convention Center. Confirmed to attend are MacFarlane, along with fellow cast members Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad Coleman, and producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga.

The Orville kicks off with a two-night premiere on Sunday, September 10 and 17. The series then makes its real time-period premiere on September 28 at 9 PM.