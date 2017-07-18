Steven Krueger, a recurring guest star on the CW’s The Originals, has been promoted to series regular on the series for its upcoming Season 5.

Krueger has played Josh Rosza for all four seasons of the drama series, which aired in midseason for its most recent Season 4. His character was originally a tourist who was turned into a vampire by Charles Michael Davis’ Marcel.

The spinoff of The Vampire Diaries was renewed in May for a fifth season. It had been vulnerable as there had been discussion among network brass whether it would be able to stand on its own after mothership The Vampire Diaries ended its run. But The Originals saw respectable ratings business on Friday, where it succeeded TVD. It’s season finale June 23 drew 910,000 total viewers in Live+Same Day and a 0.3/1 rating.

The series follows Klaus Mikaelson and his family in New Orleans. Joseph Morgan stars alongside Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel. It hails from My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios. Julie Plec and Leslie Morgenstein are executive producers.

Krueger, whose credits include the movies Goosebumps and opposite Sarah Hyland in Satanic and recurring roles in Pretty Little Liars and Workaholics, is repped by Innovative Artists and Allen Edelman Management.