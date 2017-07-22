Just after confirming that the upcoming season of The Originals will be the last, creator-showrunner Julie Plec and cast members hit the Comic Con stage one final time and gifted fans with a first look at what’s to come in Season 5.

The video begins with a recap of events from previous seasons, which includes appearance by some Vampire Diaries alums. The sneak peak for next season shows Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), now a teenager who vows to preserve her family’s legacy. “I intend to fight for always and forever, even if it destroys me,” she says.

The series, which will return in 2018, stars Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel. It hails from My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios. Julie Plec and Leslie Morgenstein are executive producers.