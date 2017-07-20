The Originals is getting The Vampire Diaries treatment. Exactly a year after the end date for The Vampire Diaries was announced, The Originals creator/showrunner Julie Plec unveiled that the upcoming fifth season of the TVD spinoff will be its last. (read her entire heartfelt post below) Like with the original series, The Originals, which will return for its last chapter next midseason, will get a chance to craft a final chapter and allow fans to bid the show a proper good-bye.

The Originals, which also had a midseason run this past season, was on the bubble as some had doubts whether the series could stand on its own without TVD but the vampire drama did solid ratings business succeeding the mothership series on Friday.

