Sarah Dumont (Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse), Billy Malone (Santa Clarita Diet, Code Black) and Hannibal alum Aaron Abrams have signed on for recurring roles in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television. The series, set to debut in 2018, is currently in production in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O, Secrets and Lies), The Oath explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. But once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Dumont will play Kate Miller, the beautiful new pit boss at Frank’s (Malone) casino with a mysterious past. She attracts the attention of Steve (Ryan Kwanten) who tries to win her over. Kate’s tough exterior has served as an effective defense mechanism so far, but will she let her guard down when Steve comes into her world?

Malone’s Frank Albanese is the casino manager who has been a mentor to Steve Hammond (Kwanten) since his teenage years. Frank’s unwavering loyalty and guidance provides Steve with a father figure he was lacking from Tom all these years. When Steve and the Ravens recent exploits bring unwanted attention to Frank’s casino their bond is put to the test.

Abrams plays David Shankman, the arrogant, young hotshot CEO of Helixa Corporation. He cuts a deal with the leader of the Vipers to distribute his new drug Zytocet as “WMD” to keep his company afloat while awaiting FDA approval. This reckless rich kid unknowingly sets in motion a deadly series of events that shape the first season.

In addition to Kwanten, they join previously announced cast Cory Hardrict, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law, J.J. Soria, Sean Bean, Michael Malarkey, Eve Mauro, Kwame Patterson, Linda Purl and Elisabeth Röhm.

Dumont,one of the leads in Paramount’s Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, has recurred in The Royals and had guest spots on Workaholics and The League. She’s repped by UTA, Primary Wave, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Malone will next be seen in upcoming feature 9/11 with Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg, and he appeared recently in guest roles on Santa Clarita Diet and Code Black. He’s repped by Concept Talent Group and Robyn Bluestone Management.

Abrams, who recurred as Brian Zeller on all three seasons of Hannibal, most recently recurred as Matthew Weitz on Blindspot and previously appeared on NCIS and Netflix’s Longmire. He’ll next be seen alongside Stephen and Robbie Amell in sci-fi feature Code 8. He’s repped by Pedro Tapia of CESD and David Dean Portelli at David Dean Management.