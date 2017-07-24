The Closer alum Robert Gossett and Isaac Keys (Jurassic World, Beyond the Lights) have been cast in recurring roles in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-0, Secrets & Lies), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies. They are nearly impossible to join — only a select few make the cut – but once inside, members will do what they must to protect one another from enemies on the outside and from within their own rank.

Gossett plays Sac Charles Ryder, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI investigation and Price’s (Elisabeth Röhm) superior officer. He demands an in-person account of Price’s meetings with Neckbone (Kwame Patterson) and is barely polite while talking with Byrd (Arlen Escarpeta). Keys portrays G, one of Neckbone’s (Kwame Patterson) trusted lieutenants who assists his boss in breaking into a storage facility with hundreds of boxes of WMD capsules — but it’s all bait for a perfect arrest.

In addition to Röhm, Escareta and Patterson they previously announced cast Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law, J.J. Soria, Sean Bean, Michael Malarkey, Eve Mauro and Linda Purl.

The premiere episode will be directed by Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot, Wayward Pines). Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group executive produce with Halpin, who also is showrunner.

Gossett was a seven-season regular on TNT’s The Closer, and also appeared for five seasons in that series’ spin-off, Major Crimes. He most recently guested on Chicago Med and has voiceover roles in the upcoming animated features The Sky Princess and Hannibal the Great. Gossett is repped by Gary Reichman at Media Artists Group and Zero Gravity Management.

Keys currently recurs on Epix series Get Shorty and recently guest-starred on Fresh Off the Boat and Supergirl. He’s repped by Zero Gravity Management.