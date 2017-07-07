Former Training Day star Katrina Law has been cast as a series regular opposite Sean Bean in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O, Secrets and Lies), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut – but once inside, members will do what they must to protect one another from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Law will play Karen Beach, a police officer, and the sole female member of the Ravens cop gang, who has a tendency to overcompensate by out-toughing the macho company she runs with and gets involved in a forbidden love affair with a member of a rival cop gang. Along with Bean, Law joins previously announced members of the ensemble cast Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict and Arlen Escarpeta.

The premiere episode will be directed by Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot, Wayward Pines).

Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group executive produce with Halpin, who also is showrunner.

Law, who starred as Rebecca Lee in CBS’ Training Day, also is known for the recurring role of Nyssa Al Ghul, on CW’s Arrow and a previous lead role on Starz’s Spartacus. Her film credits include indie features Apparition, Death Valley and Zeroes. Law is repped by Innovative Artists and Joel Stevens Entertainment.