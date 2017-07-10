J.J. Soria (Animal Kingdom, The Fosters) is set for a key role opposite Ryan Kwanten and Sean Bean in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-0, Secrets & Lies), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies. They are nearly impossible to join — only a select few make the cut – but once inside, members will do what they must to protect one another from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Soria will play Officer Pete Ramos, partner and friend of Officer Steve Hammond (Kwanten), and second-in-command of the Ravens cop gang. Ramos is streetwise with a nervous energy and a family man who is driven by the need to prove himself worthy of his wife, who comes from wealth and privilege. In addition to Kwanten and Bean, Soria joins previously announced cast Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law and Arlen Escarpeta.

The premiere episode will be directed by Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot, Wayward Pines). Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group executive produce with Halpin, who also is showrunner.

Soria recurs on TNT’s Animal Kingdom and Freeform’s The Fosters. His film credits include a starring role in Blumhouse/Universal’s The Purge: Election Year. Soria is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and David Dean Management.

