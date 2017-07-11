Crackle has set the cast for its upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television, as production gets underway in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Joining the ensemble cast are Kwame Patterson (The Wire, American Crime Story), Elisabeth Röhm (Law & Order), Linda Purl (Homeland, True Blood), Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) and Eve Mauro (CSI Miami).

They join previously announced Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law, J.J. Soria and Sean Bean. The drama series is slated to debut in 2018.

Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O, Secrets and Lies), the series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. But once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Malarkey plays Sam Foster, a police officer and lieutenant for the Vipers, a rival cop gang. Going through a difficult and expensive divorce, he is involved in a forbidden love affair with Karen Beach (Law), a member of the Ravens.

Mauro portrays Theresa Winters, a cop and leader of the Vipers, a rival cop gang within the department. Ruthless and unpredictable, there are no lines she is not willing to cross. With Tom Cole (Sean Bean) in prison, she has taken his place working with local drug dealer, Neckbone (Patterson).

Patterson plays Neckbone, a calculating and dangerous high-level drug dealer with multiple cop gangs on his payroll. His organization is currently under threat from a new designer drug. As the series progresses, he sets off a chain of events that forces the Ravens into the middle of a drug war.

Purl is Gwenn Hammond, Steve and Cole’s mother, and Tom’s ex-wife. Suffering from late stage cancer, Gwenn takes laundered money from Steve for her treatments. Though she and Tom have ended their marriage they remain on good terms, and still care about each other.

Röhm plays Aria Price, a senior FBI agent. Byrd’s (Escarpeta) handler in the undercover operation targeting the Ravens. A shrewd bureaucratic animal and creature of expediency. Her mandate is to steer corrupt cops back to the right path, but there’s also a darker, more opportunistic side to Aria that comes to light further on in the series.

The Wire alum Patterson also has booked a series regular role in Rod Lurie’s TNT pilot Monsters of God, and previously recurred on FX’s American Crime Story and Ray Donovan. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Luber Roklin.

Rohm most recently recurred as Alex on Netflix’s Flaked and Eileen on the CW’s Jane the Virgin. She’ll next be seen opposite Jennifer Garner in The Tribes of Palos Verdes. Rohm is repped by Zero Gravity, APA and Felker/Toczek.

Purl’s other credits include Homeland, The Office and True Blood. She’s repped by Sovereign Talent Group and Momentum Talent Management.

Mauro stars as a series regular in Dystopia and Living Dead and has recurred on CSI Miami. She’s repped by Wrenn Management and The Glick Agency.

Malarkey, who began his career on the London stage, is known for his role as Enzo in The Vampire Diaries, and also appeared in the CW pilot The Selection.