Disney’s live-action retelling of the E.TA. Hoffmann 1816 story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, will be released on November 2, 2018 in time for the holiday season, the same date as the studio’s live action version of its animated feature Mulan.

It’s not common for a studio to release two wide entries on the same weekend, but it occurs from time-to-time. Typically when it occurs, it’s with two titles aimed at two different demos, but in the case of Mulan and Nutcracker, they’re clearly both femme films. 20th Century Fox slated both Alien: Covenant ($36.1M opening) and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul ($7.1M) for the same release date most recently on May 19.

Lasse Hallstrom directs The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. The original story inspired Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s 1892 ballet. Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Eugenio Derbez, Mackenzie Foy and Ellie Bamber star.

Paramount also an untitled event film scheduled for that date with 20th Century Fox releasing their X-Men spinoff Dark Phoenix starring Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy Olivia Munn, and Sophie Turner. Those are huge movies, will anyone blink?