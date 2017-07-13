The gang is back in Oakton, ready to take on the evil mayor, save their home and take back Liberty Park.

Open Road Films has just dropped a new trailer for the sequel to the hit indie animated pic that features Will Arnett as Surly Squirrel. Voice cast also includes Katherine Heigl, Jackie Chan, Bobby Moynihan, Gabriel Iglesias, Peter Stormare, Bobby Cannavale, Isabela Moner and Maya Rudolph.

Cal Brunker directs and co-writes with fellow scribes Scott Bindley and Bob Barlen. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley produce.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature hits theaters on August 11.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.