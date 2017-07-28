As the drama of an unsuccessful repeal of Obamacare played out late into the night in Washington, D.C., it was a pretty busy Thursday on the Big 4 and the CW, with CBS the winner again.

Matching its July 20 result with a 1.1/5 overall rating, the House of Moonves saw Big Brother (1.9/8) top the night in the key demo and rise a tenth from its fast affiliates of last week. That early number actually went up a tenth for the Julie Chen-hosted series, so we might see a similar adjustment later today. Viewership-wise, and no doubt worthy of a high-five or two at CBS, Big Brother was tied with a The Big Bang Theory (1.1/5) repeat at 8 PM with an audience of 6.3 million, a 6% lift for the veteran reality show.

As for CBS’ Zoo (0.6/3), it is worth noting that the 10 PM animal-uprising drama did go down to a 0.5/2 in the final numbers last week. Overall on Thursday, CBS had a total viewership of 4.87 million, which with a few thousand more was steady with its July 20 result.

Over on NBC, 10 PM’s The Night Shift (0.8/3) was up 14% among adults 18-49 and 5% in viewers to 4.45 million to hit Season 4 highs in both categories. The drama might have seen bounce due to 8 PM’s Hollywood Game Night (0.9/4) rising 13% over last week’s final numbers, but then again 9 PM’s The Wall (1.0/4) was down a tenth, so whatever gain likely was bleached out.

Also putting on a full schedule last night, ABC saw Boy Band (0.5/2) and The Gong Show (0.6/3) even with their July 20 shows. The 9 PM offering of Battle of the Network Stars (0.6/3) was down a tenth as was slot rival Love Connection (0.6/3) on Fox. Also on at 9 PM, the CW’s Hooten & The Lady remained the same as last week.

At 8 PM, Fox’s Jamie Foxx hosted Beat Shazam (0.8/4) matched its July 20 airing but the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3/2) went down a tenth – which, thanks to Sen. John McCain’s pivotal no vote, is what happened to the GOP’s latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.