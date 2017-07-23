EXCLUSIVE: The hype machine of San Diego Comic-Con winds down today after a dizzying array of panels from studios and networks, wowing crowds with stars, teaser footage and even VR-based events for the likes of Blade Runner 2049 and Westworld. The efforts showed that imagination is in full swing, trying to keep pace with the unlimited visual possibilities reachable though visual effects.

But all of these franchises will wear thin at some point. What’s next? Deadline surveyed some industry pros steeped in fanboy fare. Here are their picks. Some are already controlled by studios and are in development, and some are not. The price of entry: each has to be an exercise in world-building, has sold massively in its medium, received critical acclaim, and bears a fanbase salivating to see it as a film or TV series.

Reader suggestions for the next Game Of Thrones or Ready Player One are most welcome, as Hollywood is always looking for the next big thing worthy of Hall H decadence.

IN DEVELOPMENT OR PRODUCTION

The Foundation Trilogy by Isaac Asimov (in development at Skydance TV with David Goyer & Josh Friedman)

Fables by Bill Willingham (in development at WB)

The Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien (might be in development at WB)

Y The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughn (in development at FX)

Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer (in development at Disney)

The Dark Tower by Stephen King (August release from Sony)

The Chronicles Of Prydain by Lloyd Alexander (in development at Disney)

100 Bullets by Brian Azzarello (in development at New Line)

The Hyperion Cantos by Dan Simmons (in development at Syfy)

The Kingkiller Chronicle by Patrick Rothfuss (in development at Lionsgate)

Attack On Titan by Hajime Isayama (might be in development at WB)

Naruto based on the anime by Mavashi Kishimoto (in development at Lionsgate)

Dune by Frank Herbert (Legendary & Denis Villenueve)

Sandman by Neil Gaiman (New Line TV taking over after attempts at movie failed)

POTENTIALLY AVAILABLE

The Wheel Of Time by Robert Jordan

Mass Effect based on the Electronic Arts video game series

Diablo based on the Activision Blizzard video game series

The Elder Scrolls based on the Bethesda video game series

Malazan Book Of The Fallen by Steven Erikson

The Book Of The New Sun by Gene Wolfe

One Piece based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda

Fallout based on the Bethesda video game series

Guin Saga by Kaoru Kurimoto

The Witcher based on the CB Projekt RED video game series

Discworld by Terry Pratchett

Half-Life based on the Valve video game series

Halo based on the Microsoft video game series

Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress based on the anime by Wit Studio

Earth’s Children by Jean M. Auel

Dark Souls based on the FromSoftware video game series

The Sword Of Truth by Terry Goodkind