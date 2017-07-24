20th Century Fox has acquired feature film rights to The Marriage Pact, the new psychological suspense novel novel from Michelle Richmond that hits shelves tomorrow. Chernin Entertainment will produce the movie, which will be adapted by Justin Haythe, who already wrote the Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Red Sparrow also from Chernin.

The book, published by Bantam Books with foreign editions in the works in 27 languages, centers on newlyweds Alice and Jake, who after receiving an enticing wedding gift decide to join an exclusive and mysterious group known only as The Pact. The goal of The Pact seems simple: to keep marriages happy and intact. However, the young lovers are about to discover that for adherents to The Pact, membership, like marriage, is for life. For Jake and Alice, the marriage of their dreams is about to become their worst nightmare.

Fox’s Kira Goldberg will oversee the project for the studio.

Chernin and Fox teamed most recently on War For The Planet Of The Apes, the latest pic in the franchise which is nearing $100 million at the domestic box office and has grossed $175.3M worldwide since its July 14 bow. Upcoming from the duo is the Idris Elba-Kate Winslett pic The Mountain Between Us due out October 6 in the heat of awards season and the Haythe-penned Red Sparrow slated for March 2, 2018.

Haythe, whose writing credits include Revolutionary Road, is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.