Gunpowder & Sky’s The Little Hours debuted this weekend with two standout engagements at the Specialty box office. The medieval nun rom-com easily owned the weekend among the newcomers, grossing $61,650 in a pair of theaters. Rialto bowed a 1960 restoration of Le Trou in an exclusive engagement, taking in $7K. Sony Pictures Classics’ 13 Minutes grossed $12,612 in its initial three theaters, while Neon doc The B-Side snapped just over $12K in three locations. Last weekend’s hit Specialty debut The Big Sick from Amazon Studios/Lionsgate continued to laugh out loud at $1.67M. Focus Features’ The Beguiled also added runs, holding well in its second frame grossing $3.18M. And The Hero starring Sam Elliott grossed over $920K Friday to Sunday, topping out its cume at over $2.11M.

NEW RELEASES

13 Minutes (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $12,612, Average $4,204

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $12,078, Average $4,026

Le Trou (1960 restoration) (Rialto Pictures) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,000, Cume $9,694 (Wed. Open)

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $61,650, Average $30,780

The Reagan Show (Gravitas Ventures) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $5.500, Average $2,250

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Bad Batch (Neon) Week 2 [46 Theaters] Weekend $27,736, Average $603, Cume $146,810

The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 2 [674 Theaters] Weekend $3,180,485, Average $4,719, Cume $3,499,933

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 2 [71 Theaters] Weekend $1,670,000, Average $23,550, Cume $2,200,000

Food Evolution (Abramorama) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $2,744, Average $1,327, Cume $7,057

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Book of Henry (Focus Features) Week 3 [363 Theaters] Weekend $270,545, Average $745, Cume $3,870,452

Hare Krishna: The Mantra, The Movement and The Swami Who Started It All (Abramorama) Week 3 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,011, Average $506, Cume $43,430

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 4 [683 Theaters] Weekend $1,119,380, Average $1,639, Cume $4,773,864

Colossal (Neon) Week 4 [4 Theaters] Weekend $1,831, Average $458, Cume $3,027,135

My Cousin Rachel (Fox Searchlight) Week 4 [61 Theaters] Weekend $55,000, Average $902, Cume $2,584,821

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 4 [401 Theaters] Weekend $920,315, Average $2,295, Cume $2,116,916

The Exception (A24/DirecTV) Week 5 [48 Theaters] Weekend $101,904, Average $2,123, Cume $393,054Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 8 [6 Theater] Weekend $3,000, Average $500, Cume $120,369

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [214 Theaters] Weekend $269,498, Average $1,259, Cume $4,710,292

Risk (Neon) Week 9 [2 Theaters] Weekend $756, Average $84, Cume $200,075