This isn’t your typical father vs. son battle.

“Hey mom… can we talk about dad?”asks Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja. Dad just happens be evil warlord Garmadon whose son Lloyd and his secret ninja warrior friends led by Master Wu, are out to defeat in an epic showdown.

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie which stars Jackie Chan as Master Wu; Justin Theroux as Garmadon; Dave Franco as Lloyd; and Olivia Munn as Lloyd’s mom, Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew, Michael Peña (Kai), Fred Armisen (Cole); Kumail Nanjiani (Jay), Abbi Jacobson (Nya) and Zach Woods (Zane).

The Lego Ninjago Movie is directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan. Screenplay by Bob Logan & Paul Fisher & William Wheeler & Tom Wheeler and Jared Stern & John Whittington, story by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher & William Wheeler & Tom Wheeler and Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman, based on LEGO Construction Toys.

Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produce; executive producers are Seth Grahame-Smith, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone, with John Powers Middleton serving as co-producer.

The pic is slated to hit theaters on September 22 in both 3D and 2D formats.