TNT gave Comic-Con attendees a glimpse at the upcoming season of The Last Ship, releasing a new trailer for Season 4 at the San Diego confab Sunday.

Eric Dane, Bridget Regan, Adam Baldwin, Charles Parnell, Travis Van Winkle, Marissa Neitling, Christina Elmore, Jocko Sims, Bren Foster and Kevin Michael Martin star in the series chronicling the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population.

Over the course of the first three seasons, The Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James has been the central vehicle for the discovery and distribution of the cure to the Red Flu, resulting in near global recovery. After the chilling events at the end of last season, Tom Chandler (Dane) has given up his heroic titles and responsibilities and sought solace – and anonymity — with his family in a small fishing village in Greece. Meanwhile, Captain Slattery (Baldwin) and the crew of Nathan James have discovered that the virus has “jumped kingdoms” and now infects the world’s food crops, bringing humanity to the brink of global famine.

The fourth season launches with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, August 20, at 9 PM (ET/PT), across TNT platforms.

Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think.