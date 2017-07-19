The Hunt with John Walsh is on the move.

The crime solving series has been jettisoned by CNN, where it launched; Season 3 was simulcast on CNN and HLN, foretelling today’s news it will air exclusively on HLN for upcoming Season 4. The new season will debut Sunday, July 30 at 8 PM ET/PT. The upcoming “double” season will have 16 episodes.

Each new episode of the series also will stream live for subscribers on CNNgo (at http://www.CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Samsung TV) and on the CNN mobile app for iOS and Android. Episodes will also be available on HLN on demand the day after each premiere on cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

Hosted by Walsh, who previously hosted America’s Most Wanted on Fox broadcast network, The Hunt is produced by Zero Point Zero Production.

Through interviews with victims, loved ones, and law enforcement, coupled with new leads, The Hunt provides the public with salient information to facilitate the capture of fugitives profiled in the series. To date, eight cases have been resolved following the airing of those stories on The Hunt.

The Hunt “complements the network’s primetime lineup of mystery and investigation programming not only engages the viewer but can actually save lives,” CNN EVP Ken Jautz said, calling it “a perfect fit for HLN with our emphasis on mysteries and investigations in primetime.”

“When we launched The Hunt three years ago on CNN, our goal was to bring fugitives – many accused of truly heinous crimes – to justice. We’ve had a great deal of success with the show and I’m glad to continue the mission now on HLN with 16 weekly episodes,” Walsh said in Wednesday’s announcement.

In advance of the Season 4 launch, HLN will air The Hunt with John Walsh: Still Running, a compilation of open cases from prior seasons, on Sunday, July 23, at 8pm.