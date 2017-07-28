The Good Witch will be back. Hallmark Channel confirmed the popular series has been renewed for a fourth season.

Based on the network’s successful movie franchise, Good Witch is set in the fictional town of Middleton and centers on Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) and her bright, teenage daughter Grace (Bailee Madison), who shares her mom’s special intuitive charm. Sam (James Denton), a doctor, and his teenage son (Rhys Matthew Bond) live next door and are charmed by the “magical” mother-daughter duo and wonder is it really magic, a lucky coincidence or just a special intuitive insight only this family possesses?

Whizbang Films is the producer. Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Frank Siracusa, and Craig Pryce executive produce. Bell is co-executive producer. ITV Studios America controls distribution rights outside of North America.