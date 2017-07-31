The Good Place got off to a strong ratings start with an hourlong 10 PM preview following the season premiere of The Voice last fall. NBC is stunting the season opener of the comedy series behind a reality hit for a second straight year, slotting an hourlong Season 2 premiere of the Ted Danson-Kristen Bell-starring series on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 PM, following the season finale of summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent.

The comedy will move into its regular Thursday 8:30 PM time slot, the following week, on Sept. 28, which was originally its premiere date.

Last year, NBC used the highly-rated AGT finale to boost the move to Wednesday of Blindspot with a special airing. The network is not doing that for the thriller crime drama that is relocating to the Wednesday 8 PM this year, The Blacklist. The Season 5 premiere of the series starring James Spader is being moved up by a week, from October 4 to Sept. 27, during premiere week. The Voice originally was slated to launch with a three-night season premiere on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday that week. The blind auditions will now be consolidated into the Monday and Tuesday episodes.