Starz has set Sunday, November 5 for the Season 2 premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s critically praised anthology series The Girlfriend Experience. The premium cabler also released some first-look photos and teaser art for the new season today during its TCA presentation at the Beverly Hilton.

As previously announced, Season 2 breaks with last season’s format and follow two parallel stories each focusing on entirely new characters, relationships, plotlines and locations. Anna Friel and Louisa Krause star in the storyline set in Washington, DC, and Carmen Ejogo is at the center of the second storyline set in New Mexico.

The Girlfriend Experience is a reimagining of Soderbergh’s 2009 critically acclaimed movie of the same name and explores the relationships between exclusive escorts and their clients, for whom they provide far more than just sex.

Philip Fleishman also executive produces with Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, who are the co-creators, writers and directors on the series. Jeff Cuban, Andrew Fierberg and Adele Romanski will also executive produce.

