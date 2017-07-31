Matt Nix, creator/executive producer of the upcoming Fox series The Gifted, has signed a new two-year overall deal with the studio behind the Marvel drama, 20th Century Fox Television. Under the pact, Nix will continue as executive producer/showrunner on The Gifted, which debuts this fall, and allows him to develop down the road.

“Matt is one of our most important writers at this studio and it’s no accident that he is the creator and showrunner of one of this fall’s biggest priorities for the network – and our studio’s first collaboration with Marvel – in The Gifted,” said 20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis. “Michael (Thorn) and the development team love working with him, because in addition to being a brilliant procedural writer who is also expert at genre, he’s also a terrific guy. And Burn Notice remains a favorite series of everyone both inside and outside our company. We’re thrilled to extend our relationship.”

Nix, creator-executive producer on the Fox TV Studios 2007 action drama Burn Notice, which ran on USA for seven seasons, has been in the Fox fold for more than a decade, since he developed Burn Notice, his first series, at FtvS. Nix signed his first overall deal at the cable-focused FtvS in 2008 and was based there until entering a joint deal with 20th TV and FtvS in 2014, shortly before FtvS was folded into with 20th TV’s cable division Fox 21 to form Fox 21 TV Studios. While at FtvS, Nix also created/executive produced the USA drama series Complications, the Fox dramaedy The Good Guys and co-created/executive produced the FX comedy series The Comedians.

At 20th TV, Nix developed a project that went to pilot at CBS during the 2015-2016 season but the order fell through when the network and the studio couldn’t reach a business agreement . Shortly after that, under his overall deal, Nix was asked to take over 20th TV’s drama pilot APB after filming already had started. He wrote a new pilot in just a couple of days with all the locations already locked. The pilot, directed by Len Wiseman, was well received and landed a series order in May 2016.

Nix landed the top drama assignment at the studio last year, tasked with developing a Marvel drama series set in the world of X-Men. The project, which became The Gifted, received a put pilot commitment at Fox last July, leading to a pilot order and subsequently series pickup.

The Gifted tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White and Coby Bell star in the series, which Nix executive produces with Bryan Singer, who directed the pilot, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

Nix is repped by WME and attorney David Colden.