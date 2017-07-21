Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes and Giancarlo Esposito are starring in The Gift, the Claude Lalonde-helmed drama penned by philosophy teacher and first-time screenwriter Louis Godbout. Production is just wrapping in Montreal.

Nicolas Comeau of 1976 Productions is producing in collaboration with Anne Walser of C-Films.

The plot centers on a famous pianist (Stewart) at the twilight of his career who returns to the stage after a long absence and finds himself struggling with a severe case of stage fright. He meets a free-spirited music critic (Holmes) who soon becomes his rock as his mental state deteriorate, but she dies tragically when happiness seems at hand. He travels to a mysterious place in the Swiss Alps in order to fulfill a promise made to her, unwittingly embarking on a spiritual journey that will transform him.

Stewart, repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Independent Talent, is now moving on to that Switzerland shoot. Holmes is repped by ICM Partners and Unitled, and Esposito by ICM Partners and Thruline.