Harry Potter actor Tom Felton won’t be back as a series regular for the fourth season of the CW’s The Flash.

Felton played Julian Albert, a fellow CSI at the Central City Police Department who suspected there’s more to Barry Allen than just his good guy reputation. The character will be written out of the show when Season 4 begins, according to EW, which first reported Felton’s exit.

Felton played Draco Falfoy in all eight Harry Potter films. His TV work includes a co-starring role on TNT’s Murder in the First, along with guest star/recurring roles in DirecTV’s Full Circle and Labyrinth miniseries.