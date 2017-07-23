“Bring me the Flash — or else your city falls.” Yeah, that’s ominous. Here is the trailer for Season 4 of The Flash that was shown to the Comic-Con crowd today in San Diego. It shows a very different Team Flash, led by Iris West (Candice Patton) in the Cortex and Cisco and Wally (Carlos Valdes, Keiynan Lonsdale) in the streets. But there seems to be hope for a happy return for the Fastest Man Alive (Grant Gustin).

The Flash returns with its season premiere at 8 PM Tuesday, October 10. The now-traditional DC superhero crossover on the CW will be back with another big four-series event in November, and a fifth DC series is on the way in Black Lightning. Network boss Mark Pedowitz isn’t worried about spandex overload, though. “We believe we have the best superhero programming on anywhere,” he said the upfront in May. “It will last as long as people want to watch it; quality matters in this case.”

Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing and Sarah Schechter. The Flash is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.