The Flash is beefing up its Season 4 cast. Neil Sandilands (The 100, The Americans), Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn) and Kim Engelbrecht (Dominion, Eye in the Sky) have signed on for key roles in the upcoming season of the CW/WB series. The news was announced today during WBTV’s Comic-Con panel.

Sandilands will portray DC villain Clifford Devoe, aka The Thinker, a metahuman with a mega mind who embarks on a seasonlong battle with The Flash that pits the “fastest man alive” against the “fastest mind alive.” A true genius, he’s devised an intricate plan to fix all that he deems wrong with humanity.

Trejo will play Breacher, a feared bounty hunter from Earth-19 and the imposing father of inter-dimensional bounty hunter Gypsy (Jessica Camacho). His mission is to prevent any inter-dimensional traveler from threatening life on his planet — especially his daughter’s. Engelbrecht is DC character The Mechanic, a highly intelligent engineer who designs devices for Devoe. As Devoe’s right hand, she’s the truest of true believers who’ll stop at nothing to help him implement his plan to fix humanity.

Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing and Sarah Schechter. The Flash is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

The Flash returns for Season 4 at 8 PM Tuesday, October 10, on he CW.