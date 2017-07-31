The Elongated Man is boarding Team Flash. Hartley Sawyer (Saving the Human Race) has been cast in the recurring role of Ralph Dibny (aka Elongated Man) for Season 4 of the CW’s The Flash.

One of the Flash’s most iconic allies, Ralph Dibny — a.k.a. The Elongated Man — is a fast-talking private investigator with investigative skills that rival those of Batman. Upon discovering he has the power to stretch his body to any shape or form, Dibny uses his new abilities to help Team Flash solve one of Central City’s greatest mysteries.

Sawyer was most recently seen in the CW Seed’s Saving the Human Race, and is currently shooting Season 2 of Anna Akana’s Miss 2059 for go90. Previous credits include ABC’s Don’t Trust the B in Apt. 23, TBS comedy Glory Daze and GCB with Kristin Chenoweth on ABC, as well as the critically-praised short Spin. Sawyer is repped by Pakula/King & Associates.