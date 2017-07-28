Jeff Kwatinetz is making a change at top of the TV division of of his production company The Firm. Three months after Disney Channel and Disney XD executive Corey Marsh was brought in as EVP Television, he is being replaced by Priscilla Crowe, who is being elevated to EVP and will head up TV operations for the company.

Crowe, most recently VP Television, is a homegrown talent, having been with Kwatinetz since April 2009 when she started as an intern at Prospect Park, following Kwatinetz when he relaunched The Firm two years ago. She was the executive for Prospect Park on the company’s USA Network series Royal Pains in the later years of that show’s long run, and she brought in Haters Back Off, which was sold to Netflix as a series. The breakout comedy has been renewed for a second season.

“Many of my best successes have come from elevating talented people who have grown with my companies from the beginning of their careers,” Kwatinetz said. “It’s always satisfying to give someone the chance to fulfill their potential , and from the moment I met Priscilla I knew she was a rising star. She’s now ready to help lead The Firm forward in its best chapter and I couldn’t be more excited to give her the shot she has earned. I am certain she will succeed wildly.”