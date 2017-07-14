David Strathairn has been tapped for a major recurring role in the upcoming third season of Syfy’s hit space drama The Expanse.

Syfy is keeping details under wraps, but it’s described as a substantial character with a significant arc.

Based on the bestselling book series written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), The Expanse, set 200 years in the future, follows the case of a missing young woman who brings a hardened detective (Thomas Jane) and a rogue ship’s captain together in a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.

Strathairn, Oscar-nominated for his portrayal of famed broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, also is known for his role as Dr. Lee Rosen in Syfy’s Alphas. He was recently cast opposite Peter Dinklage in Sacha Gervasi’s HBO movie My Dinner With Hervé, and also appears in Gervasi’s upcoming film November Criminals, which will be released in November. His other recent TV credits include Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything, NBC’s The Blacklist and Showtime’s Billions. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Madeline Ryan/Ryan Entertainment.

The third season of The Expanse is currently filming in Toronto and will premiere in 2018.