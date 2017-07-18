The Following alumna Zuleikha Robinson is returning to Fox with a co-starring role opposite returning leads Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels and Kurt Egyiawan in the upcoming second season of Fox’s horror drama The Exorcist.

Robinson, who is coming off a series regular role on the ABC/Shondaland costume drama series Still Star-Crossed, will play Mouse, a mysterious figure waging her own private war against the Catholic patriarchy. Mysterious and pragmatic, Mouse takes her duty seriously, but in the end, she’s loyal to only herself. She joins fellow new Exorcist series regular additions John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand.

Season 2 of the series, from 20th TV, picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to Andrew Kim (Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children, one of them played by Hildebrand, on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with hell.

Created by Jeremy Slater, The Exorcist comes from Morgan Creek Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Slater, Sean Crouch, Jason Ensler, Rupert Wyatt, Roy Lee, James Robinson, David Robinson and Barbara Wall serve as executive producers.

Robinson got her break on a Fox/20th TV drama series, co-starring in The X-Files spinoff The Lone Gunmen. She went on to do stints on such series as HBO’s Rome, Fox’s New Amsterdam and The Following, Showtime’s Homeland and ABC’s Lost. She is repped by Gersh, Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment, and attorney Howard Fishman.