EXCLUSIVE: Gearing up for its second season, The Exorcist recently added a trio of new cast members as the Fox horror drama heads toward its Comic-Con appearance later this week.

As Zuleikha Robinson, Star Trek alum John Cho and Brianna Hildebrand join returning leads Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels and Kurt Egyiawan in the series from EPs Jeremy Slater and Sean Crouch, we’ve got a look at what fans could get their hands on at SDCC.

The exclusive mini-poster will be what the cast and creatives will be signing at Fox’s Booth #4229 on the convention floor on July 20. Of course, Daniels, Herrera, Egyiawan, Cho, Hildebrand, Robinson, Slater and Crouch will also be taking the stage in the San Diego Convention Center’s Room 6BCF at 6 PM on July 20 too, if you want a double dose of the devil’s foes, so to speak.

Renewed in May and picking up months after the papal events of Season 1, the new installment of The Exorcist debuts on September 29 and finds Daniels’ Father Marcus and Sense8 vet Herrera’s Father Tomas on the road in America as a battle for the soul of the Vatican takes place in Rome.

Created by Slater and based on William Peter Blatty’s bestselling novel and subsequent films, the TV version of The Exorcist comes from Morgan Creek Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Slater, Crouch, Jason Ensler, Rupert Wyatt, Roy Lee, James Robinson, David Robinson and Barbara Wall serve as executive producers.