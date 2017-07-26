Li Jun Li (Quantico) has been cast as series regular opposite John Cho in the upcoming second season of Fox’s horror drama The Exorcist.

Season 2 picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to Andrew Kim (Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with hell.

Li will play Rose, a social worker assigned to the group home run by Andrew Kim (Cho). She is a by-the-books rule follower who arrives to investigate whether Andy is still capable of caring for the children without a maternal figure in the home. Though she’s a strict follower of the rules and boundaries that come with her profession, it becomes clear that she and Andy have a history, and Rose is the first who is able to see through Andy’s brave front. Having grown up in foster care herself, she understands the difficulty of creating a stable home for these children and can relate to them easily.

Li’s other TV credits include a series regular role on The Minority Report, and she recurred on Blindspot, Quantico, Chicago PD, and The Following. She’s repped by Jeremy Leiner at Nicolosi & Co., Inc. and Brantley Brown at Authentic Talent & Literary Management.