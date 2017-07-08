Star Trek Beyond‘s John Cho has joined the season 2 cast of Fox drama series The Exorcist.

Season 2 picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to Andrew Kim (Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with Hell.

Created by Jeremy Slater, The Exorcist hails from Morgan Creek Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Slater, Sean Crouch, Rupert Wyatt, Roy Lee, James Robinson, David Robinson and Barbara Wall serve as executive producers.

Cho, who recently reprised his role of Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu in Justin Lin’s Star Trek Beyond, will next be seen in Kogonada’s Columbus, alongside Haley Lu Richardson and Parker Posey, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The Exorcist Season 2 premieres Friday, September 29 on Fox.