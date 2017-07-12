Deadpool co-star Brianna Hildebrand has landed one of the female leads opposite John Cho in the upcoming second season of Fox’s horror drama The Exorcist. She is expected to be introduced to fans of the show next week when she joins The Exorcist Comic-Con panel.

Season 2 picks up with Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, Father Bennett (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to Andrew Kim (Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with hell.

Hildebrand will play Verity, one of Kim’s (Cho) foster children. Being close to 18 years old, her time in the house is coming to an end. Her tough exterior makes it seem as if she doesn’t care, when in reality, she would die for her siblings and Andrew.

Created by Jeremy Slater, The Exorcist comes from Morgan Creek Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Slater, Sean Crouch, Rupert Wyatt, Roy Lee, James Robinson, David Robinson and Barbara Wall serve as executive producers.

Hildebrand made her feature film debut as Negasonic Teenage Warhead in box office hit Deadpool and reprises her role in the upcoming Deadpool 2. She recently starred in First Girl I Loved, Kerem Sanga’s follow-up to The Young Kieslowski, which won the Audience Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and next will be seen in the upcoming indie dark comedy Tragedy Girls. She’s repped by ICM Partners, 23 Management Group, and attorney David Feldman.