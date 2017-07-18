There were two movies that seems to get the most buzz from their world premieres at this year’s SXSW. One was Sony’s Baby Driver, Edgar Wright’s music-filled take on the action movie which went on to become a box office hit and is nearing $100 million globally. The other was a work-in-progress screening of The Disaster Artist, New Line’s comic movie about the making of one of the best worst movies ever.

A24 soon after come aboard to release the pic, and has unveiled the teaser trailer today.

The movie, which has a December 1 release date, is directed by James Franco and stars Franco as Tommy Wiseau, the writer, director and star of The Room, called “the Citizen Kane of bad movies.” The cult classic has been screening to sold-out audiences nationwide for more than a decade. The Disaster Artist is based on the original film’s co-star Greg Sestero’s tell-all The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made.

Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Ari Graynor, Alison Brie, Jacki Weaver and Josh Hutcherson co-star.

Check out the first-look teaser above.