Tony Award winner Laura Benanti is set as a series regular for Season 3 of The Detour, the TBS comedy created, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee. The Supergirl and Nashville alumna recurred as USPIS Agent Edie during the series’ sophomore run.

TBS

The Detour, which was renewed for Season 3 in April, revolves around a family of four led by Nate (Jones) and his wife, Robin (Natalie Zea). At the opening of the second season, Nate pursued a promising job opportunity and moved the family to New York City for a fresh start. Everyone is excited except for Robin, who knows that a move to the big city means her mysterious past might catch up with her. While Nate and Robin adjust to new jobs, new neighbors and old flames, their kids Jared (Liam Carroll) and Delilah (Ashley Gerasimovich), dive headfirst into the awkwardness of adolescence.

Benanti, who played Alura Zor-El on Supergirl and Sadie Stone on Nashville, earned late-night attention for her impersonation of Melania Trump on Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Other TV credits include The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, Law & Order: SVU and The Sound of Music Live! Last year she earned her fifth Tony nom, as Amalia Balash in She Loves Me. She won a Tony for her lead role in the 2008 revival Gypsy. Benanti is repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management.