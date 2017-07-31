Marvel Television and Netflix’s footprint in the state of New York has grown to include an additional 23 episodes of its series to be shot in the state by the end of 2017 raising its overall count to 135 episodes. According to the Governor’s Office of Motion Picture & Television Development, this represents the largest television projection project commitment in New York State history, with Disney’s Marvel TV and Netflix more than doubling their initial commitment since the labels’ production in the state was announced in late 2013. That grand total includes shoots for the streaming series The Defenders which is set in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen and The Punisher plus other superhero series. The additional 23 episodes to be shot this year include season 2 of Iron Fist and season 3 of Dardevil while 26 episodes are currently in production for season 2 of Luke Cage and season 2 of Jessica Jones.

Marvel TV/Netflix’s shoots in New York have engaged 500 local vendors and small businesses that have supplied soundstages, equipment rentals, supplies and catering throughout the state. Production hires since the deal was announced total more than 14K.

“New York is home to world-class entertainment talent and opportunities, and this historic commitment from Disney and Marvel Television studios underscores our position as the film and television capital of the world,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. “These productions will result in thousands of new hires and infuse our economy as we continue our momentum across the state.”

Robert A. Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, added, “We are very proud of the success of the Marvel Television/Netflix partnership. Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership and support of the film and television industry, we will produce a staggering 135 episodes by the end of the year, well beyond our initial commitment.”

During Governor Cuomo’s tenure, New York State has seen TV series productions spend north of $12.2B, expanded the credit for post-production, enacted a 10% additional credit for labor costs upstate, increased the credit for relocated television productions, lowered the threshold for VFX and animation and extended the production and post-production tax credit program through 2022. Over the last six years, New York has received a total of 1,151 applications, repping $17 billion in statewide spending and creating more than one million new hires. Over the last year, 40 TV series have applied for the film tax credit program and are projected to spend $1.4B with more than 94K hires across the state.