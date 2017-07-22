UPDATE, 7:02 PM: After the debut episode of The Defenders was played at Comic-Con, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb and the cast came out and showed a as yet unreleased trailer for the full series of what is called “the war for New York.

PREVIOUSLY, 6:12 PM: Set in the huge Hall H, the San Diego Comic-Con debut of Marvel’s The Defenders was always going to be a big deal but the upcoming Netflix series’ panel went massive with a new Punisher trailer, an Iron Fist renewal and the whole first episode of the August 18 launching show.

The dark Defenders episode opened with a fight scene in a wet tunnel as Iron First and Jessica Jones try to save an injured Punisher from the villianous Hand – and that’s all before the opening credits. Needless to say, the crowd loved it from the very beginning.

With a tormented DannyRand on his private jet, the trippy and inventively shoot opener from director S.J. Clarkson also saw each of the other major characters introduced picking up from their respective season finales. Weaving the set-up together, there was a hung over Jessica Jones, a just out of prison Luke Cage, who had a very well received carnal reunion scene with the Rosario Dawson played Claire, and a Matt Murdock, who seems to have given up being. Daredevil. We also saw that Sigourney Weaver’s antagonist Alexandra is suffering from a fatal disease that is causing her organs to collapse at a rapid rate, A condition that leads the wealthy character to speed up her allegiance with The Hand. And, because this is a superhero filled NYC of the Marvel Universe, something like an earthquake rocks the metropolis and we see Alexandra telling Elodie Yung’s Elektra, “it’s just a city.”

Daredevil‘s actor Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing) and Luke Cage‘s Simone Missick (Harlem NYPD Detective Misty Knight) also made appearances in The Defenders’s first episode.

Even before stars Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones and others stepped onstage this evening, a new 1-minute countdown teaser was played for the team-up series. After we heard Scott Glenn’s Stick say “the war for New York is here” and other audio from Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Daredevil and Jessica Jones, Marvel TV boss and Defenders EP Jeph Loeb came out to cheers from the multitudes.

Calling Defenders, “the culmination of a dream,” Loeb teased “sticking around to the end,” surprise guests and more, similar to what he did for the sister panel that was held at New York Comic-Con when Sigourney Weaver was announced as joining the series. Like NYCC, Punisher star and The Walking Dead alum Jon Bernthal came onstage but this time to introduced a trailer for the upcoming Daredevil show of the vengeful Frank Castle.

Cox (Daredevil) Ritter (Jessica Jones), Colter (Luke Cage), Jones (the just renewed Iron Fist) and Weaver Were joined by Elodie Yung (Elektra) Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), as well as EP Marco Ramirez.

“The most interesting thing about the Defenders to me is the relationship between the people,” Colter told the crowd, fresh from filming Season 2 of Luke Cage in NYC – just before the surprise The Defenders screening started.