Following her surprising exit from CBS’ Kevin Can Wait, Erinn Hayes has quickly been tapped as the female lead of another comedy series, Amazon’s single-camera The Dangerous Book for Boys, from Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and Superbad director Greg Mottola. Also cast in a starring role on the series is Chris Diamantopoulos, in his return to Amazon where he co-starred in drama Good Girls Revolt. The duo joins young actors Gabriel Bateman and Drew Logan Powell, with veteran Swoosie Kurtz set in a guest starring/recurring role.

Created by Cranston and Mottola based on the book The Dangerous Book for Boys by Conn and Hal Iggulden, the series centers around Wyatt (Bateman) and his brothers who are coming to terms with the death of their dad, Patrick (Diamantopoulos), loving husband and enthusiastic father to his three boys. Before he passed away, Patrick wrote and crafted a life guidebook for his three boys entitled, “The Dangerous Book for Boys.” His hope in writing the book was to inspire them each to live life to the fullest. The book triggers fantasies in the mind of Wyatt, the youngest son. In the fantasy world, Patrick lives on and helps teach Wyatt lessons that relate to issues the family are grappling with in real life.

Diamantopoulos does double duty, also playing Uncle Terry, Patrick’s identical twin brother. He’s fun-loving, off beat, well-meaning, underachiever, who comes to live at the family house after the death of his brother. He has a colorful past and a big personality that will upend their new living situation in more ways than one.

Hayes will portray Beth, the mother of Wyatt (Bateman), Dash (Powell), and Liam. She is also the loving widow of Patrick. Beth is trying her best to hold things together and keep things as normal as possible for the family. Living under the same roof with Uncle Terry and her mother-in-law, Tiffany, presents challenges in an already chaotic household that is ever changing with three boys growing up without their dad. Kurtz will play Tiffany, Beth’s mother-in-law.

Mottola will direct the series, which will film in New York this summer. Cranston’s Moonshot Entertainment produces with Sony Pictures Television, where the company has had a first-look deal, and Amazon Studios. Mottola and Moonshot’s Cranston and James Degus executive produce.

Diamantopoulos has recurred as Russ Hanneman on HBO’s Silicon Valley and played Evan Phinnaeus on Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt. He is with WME and Untitled.

Hayes also has been on Amazon’s radar. In addition to playing the female lead opposite Kevin James on the first season of CBS’ Kevin Can Wait, she recently guest-starred on Amazon’s Transparent. She previously played Dr. Lola Spratt on all seven seasons of Adult Swim’s Childrens Hospital. Hayes is repped by UTA and Sweeney Entertainment.