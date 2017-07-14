Kyan Zielinski is set as a series regular on The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon’s new single-camera comedy series, from Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and Superbad director Greg Mottola. Created by Cranston and Mottola based on the book by Conn and Hal Iggulden, the series centers around Wyatt (Gabriel Bateman) and his brothers who are coming to terms with the death of their dad, Patrick (Chris Diamantopoulos). Before he passed away, Patrick wrote and crafted a life guidebook for his three boys entitled, “The Dangerous Book for Boys”, hoping to inspire them each to live life to the fullest. Zielinski will play Liam, the oldest of the three brothers, who’s book smart and spends way too much time on his computer. Forced to move into his brother’s room when his uncle moves in, he’s not thrilled – and gets into frequent disagreements with middle brother, Dash (Drew Logan Powell). Zielinski is repped by Matt Jackson at Moving Pictures Artists and AEFH.

Black Sails alumna Hannah New has signed on for a key recurring role in Trust, FX’s limited series about the kidnapping of the young Getty heir. The first installment is set in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a multi-million dollar ransom. Trust charts the young man’s nightmare ordeal at the hands of kidnappers who cannot understand why nobody seems to want their captive back. New will play Victoria, the girlfriend of John Paul Getty II (Michael Esper), the father of the kidnapped teenager. Known for her lead role as Elena Guthrie in Black Sails, New will next be seen in a pivotal arc in FX’s The Strain. She’s repped by CAM in London, LBI Entertainment, and Paradigm.