Stand-up comedian Michael Kosta is the newest correspondent to join the news team at The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. He is set to make his debut on the Comedy Central late-night talk show tonight with an in-studio desk piece.

Kosta is no stranger to the world of talk shows. He was host and co-executive producer of The Comment Section on E! and co-host on Fox Sports 1’s Crowd Goes Wild, on which he and Regis Philbin led a panel in a lighthearted look at the world of sports.

He has also appeared in Comedy Central’s Snapchat series Worst Birthday, which is based on his podcast, and has been on Chris Hardwick’s @midnight. He also served as creator and host of the Funny or Die series Sports and had a half-hour stand-up special on the network.

Noah, Steve Bodow, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are executive producers of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as co-executive producer. Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati and Elise Terrell as supervising producers. Zhubin Parang is the head writer with Daniel Radosh as senior writer. The series is directed by Chuck O’Neil. Sarah Babineau is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Kosta is repped by ICM Partners and El Centro.